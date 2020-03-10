Michigan primary’s historical effect on the general election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the last week, we have all been focused on Michigan’s presidential primary. We know it has a big impact on the Democratic nomination process — but what are the larger implications as we head to November?

Looking back at the performance of Michigan primary winners is an interesting reminder of election contests gone by and gives us an idea of what Tuesday’s outcome might mean.

1992: Republican George H. W. Bush is president and had won Michigan in the general election four years earlier. He and Democrat Bill Clinton won the Michigan primary that year and both were their party’s nominee. Clinton went on to win the state and the White House in November.

1996: Bob Dole wins the Republican primary, becomes the nominee and eventually loses Michigan to Bill Clinton, who is reelected.

2000: Democrats held a caucus rather than a primary. The Republicans selected John McCain in the primary vote. George. W. Bush became the party nominee. He won the presidency but lost Michigan.

Also worth noting in 2000 is that the Reform Party had a candidate on the primary ballot who received 2,164 votes. His name: Donald Trump.

2008: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary in the state and Mitt Romney won the Republican contest. Neither would go on to win their party’s nomination. Barack Obama ultimately won Michigan and the presidency in the general election.

2012: Barack Obama and Mitt Romney won their party’s primaries and nomination. Obama won Michigan and reelection in November.

2016: Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary here and Donald Trump won the Republican contest. Sanders did not get the Democratic nomination. For the first time in 28 years, a Republican, Donald Trump, won Michigan in the general election.

In many years, there were caucuses rather than primaries, so those were omitted to prevent an apples-oranges comparison.

This year, we know that no matter what the impact of the primary, no matter who gets the Democratic nomination, that Michigan will be contested in November — perhaps more vigorously than ever.