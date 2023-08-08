GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in some communities go to the polls today, casting ballots in local primaries and deciding on millages.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SOS advises you bring your ID.

If you’re voting absentee but haven’t yet returned your ballot, you should take it to your local clerk or put it in a drop box in your jurisdiction. Do not put it in the mail. It must be back to your clerk’s office today to get counted — an Aug. 8 postmark isn’t good enough. Remember to sign your return envelope. Ballots without signatures won’t be counted.

Grand Haven and South Haven both have mayoral primaries. Each has four candidates running; the top two in each community will advance to the November election.

Kentwood and Muskegon have primaries for their city commissions: Kentwood has one seat on the ballot and Muskegon two.

Hasting Public Schools is asking for a $17 million bond for improvements around the district, including to the high school media center and cafeteria; the high school and middle school roofs, bathrooms in various buildings, and technology and HVAC updates.

Otsego Public Schools is asking for a renewal of its non-homestead millage, which runs out in 2024. If approved, it would generate about $2.2 million annually for the next 10 years.

In Decatur Township, people are being asked to approve a zoning ordinance change that would allow for renewable energy facilities on land that is designated as agricultural.

