The primary is today: Polls open at 7 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan voters are going to the polls today, casting their ballots in the presidential primary but also deciding on local issues.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website.

You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SoS advises you bring your ID.

Grand Rapids voters who are in precinct 20 should note their polling location has changed from Covenant Living of the Great Lakes to St. Paul’s Anglican Church at 2560 Lake Michigan Drive NW.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

A poll taken last week and released Monday showed former Vice President Joe Biden had a more than 20-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, but that was before Sanders spent the weekend in the state holding rallies. Sanders beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Michigan’s 2016 presidential primary.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is also still in the race. Additionally, you may see names of candidates who have dropped out on your ballot.

A few other states have primaries today but Michigan is the top prize with 125 delegates.

>>Your local election headquarters

OTHER ISSUES ON BALLOTS

Several West Michigan communities have bonds, millages or other issues on the ballot. Here are few that News 8 will be keeping an eye on:

In Allegan, voters are being asked to decide whether to allow the sale of part of Mahan Park along the Kalamazoo River. If sold, the land would be used to build a hotel. The city would get other property to add back to the park.

In Dorr, the library has only funding to remain open through the end of the year. To stay alive, it’s asking voters to renew its millage for 10 years; they already rejected the measure last fall. If passed, the millage would raise $166,000 in its first year.

Kalamazoo County is asking voters to approve a millage that accounts for a large portion of its public transportation funding. The five-year millage would raise more than $4.6 million in its first year for the Central County Transportation Authority.

Voters in Ottawa County’s Park Township will decide whether to pass a millage to fund upgrades to the Park Township Airport, including a $1.4 million runway improvement project.

Saugatuck Public Schools is again asking voters to approve a bond proposal. This one would run 22 years and would raise $35.6 million. It would fund various renovations and improvements around the district, including to the HVAC and roof, plus better security and five new buses. Voters rejected school bonds that would have raised more money in May 2018 and May 2019. The 2019 measure failed by only three votes.

Wyoming Public Schools is the only school in Kent County trying to pass a millage this election. The millage would run for seven years and raise nearly $183,000 in its first year to cover operating costs.

The Van Buren County Intermediate School District is asking voters to OK a tax increase that would provide $18 million over 5 years for special education.

In Battle Creek, voters are being asked to approve a change to the city charter that would replace all gendered terms — currently all masculine — to ungendered terms.

A question on the ballot in Big Rapids would ban medical marijuana businesses.

On the other side of that argument, in Montcalm County’s Sidney Township, a measure would force the township to allow some recreational marijuana businesses. The township board previously opted out of allowing marijuana businesses.

Stay with woodtv.com for election results as they come in after polls close. We’ll have live updates online after 8 p.m., plus team coverage on WXSP and 10 p.m. and WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m.

ABSENTEE VOTING UP

Absentee voting across the state has just about doubled over the 2016 primary since Michigan after Michigan recently instituted no-reason absentee voting. The state says the flood of absentee ballots could slow down the counting process, leading to later results than in years past.

Ahead of this election, Kent County Election Director Gerrid Uzarski says they’ve seen an increase in those electing to vote absentee by nearly 120%.

“Now there’s really no excuse. If you want to avoid the precinct you can, anybody can get an absentee voter ballot,” Uzarski said. “That’s a serious convenience for the voter and a lot of people are taking advantage of that.”

As of Monday, Kent County said it had issued some 59,898 absentee ballots; in March 2016, it issued only 27,173. More than 46,700 ballots had been returned to the county; an increase of nearly 78% over March 2016, when the county got about 25,290 ballots back.

Uzarski says as more voters go absentee, it’ll make the process smoother for absentee and in person voters alike.

“The theory is it’s gonna remove people from the election day turnout, away from the precincts and have them just vote in the absentee counting board instead,” Uzarski said. “We don’t expect very long waits, because of that, we hope that the turnout is reflected in the absentee counting board to help us temper that additional hype.”

Uzarski says they’re not expecting a record turnout Tuesday. They expect a turnout of around 40%. However, they are prepared for anything over that historical average.

He believes results should start streaming in around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The largest hold up he believes will come from counting the influx of absentee voter ballots.