It’s Election Day: Polls open at 7 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan voters will go to the polls Tuesday, many voting for mayor and one district selecting a new state senator.

In-person polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can check with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website to view a sample ballot and confirm your polling location. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SoS advises you bring your ID.

If you’re voting absentee but haven’t yet returned your ballot, you should take it to your local clerk or put it in a drop box in your jurisdiction rather than mail it. It must be back to your clerk’s office by Tuesday evening to get counted. A Nov. 2 postmark is not good enough to get it counted.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

In Kent County, there is a special election to fill the state Senate 28th District seat after former Sen. Peter MacGregor vacated it to become the county treasurer. The 28th District covers parts of western and northern Kent County. The candidates include Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker; former Kent County Commissioner Keith Courtade, a Democrat; electrical contractor Theodore Gerrard of the U.S. Taxpayers Party and Libertarian Alexander Avery.

Grand Haven, Kalamazoo and South Haven each have mayoral elections, and each pit an incumbent against a challenger.

Grand Haven is also voting on an amendment to its city charter that would replace he, him and his pronouns with gender-neutral language.

Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools has a $16.5 million bond request on the ballot. If it passes, it will pay for a new athletics complex, more classrooms and a dedicated secure drop-off area for preschoolers.

Plainfield Township is asking for a 20-year, $23.5 million millage to fund a new 52,000-square-foot community center that would include gym, meeting, kitchen and senior citizen program space.

Stay with woodtv.com for election results as they come in after polls close. We’ll also have reports on WXSP and 10 p.m. and WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m.