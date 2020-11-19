Watch: County clerks testify at state hearing on Nov. 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — County clerks will testify before state House and Senate members this afternoon as part of a joint Oversight Committee’s investigation into the presidential election.
The 1 p.m. hearing before the Republican-led Legislature is streaming live on woodtv.com and is also available on the state’s website.
The advisory for the hearing cited “numerous news reports of election irregularities across Michigan” that it says have “have raised questions about the functionality and transparency of our state’s election process.”
“The House and Senate panels will hear presentations from county clerk officials to evaluate the state’s election process, deliver answers to concerned residents and glean best practices for the future,” the advisory continues.
Claims of widespread voter fraud — mostly perpetuated by President Donald Trump, who lost Michigan to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and his supporters — have been swiftly refuted by election officials and dismissed by judges.
The clerks testifying Thursday include Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons and Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy, both Republicans, and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, a Democrat.
“The November Presidential Election required the hard work of 83 County Clerks, over 1,500 municipal clerks and thousands of others. We were forced to carry out the election under difficult circumstances; we were forced to rethink how an election can be conducted while limiting exposure to a deadly disease. I am speaking before the Committee today to testify that despite the seeds of doubt that have been sown by the President and his supporters in dark corners of the internet, this election ran smoothly and was both safe and secure. I am testifying to inform the legislators of the checks and balances that already exist in our Election law to protect us from the kind of malfeasance that the President is alleging and to offer some actual solutions that would satisfy actual concerns that professional elections administrators, like myself, have about conducting our elections.”Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum