Watch: County clerks testify at state hearing on Nov. 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — County clerks will testify before state House and Senate members this afternoon as part of a joint Oversight Committee’s investigation into the presidential election.

The 1 p.m. hearing before the Republican-led Legislature is streaming live on woodtv.com and is also available on the state’s website.

The advisory for the hearing cited “numerous news reports of election irregularities across Michigan” that it says have “have raised questions about the functionality and transparency of our state’s election process.”

“The House and Senate panels will hear presentations from county clerk officials to evaluate the state’s election process, deliver answers to concerned residents and glean best practices for the future,” the advisory continues.

Claims of widespread voter fraud — mostly perpetuated by President Donald Trump, who lost Michigan to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and his supporters — have been swiftly refuted by election officials and dismissed by judges.

The clerks testifying Thursday include Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons and Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy, both Republicans, and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, a Democrat.