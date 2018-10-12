Whitmer, Schuette debate at WOOD TV8 tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With less than a month until voters go to the polls, Michigan gubernatorial candidates Gretchen Whitmer and Bill Schuette will debate tonight at WOOD TV8's Grand Rapids studio.

The debate will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com starting at 7 p.m.

It will also air live on partner stations around the state, including sister stations WLNS in Lansing and WJMN in Marquette, and WFQX in Cadillac and WJRT in Flint. You can listen to it live on the radio on TALK 1230 WTKG.

24 Hour News 8 political reporter Rick Albin will moderate the debate, asking the candidates about everything from the economy to roads to water quality.

The Democrat, former state Sen. Whitmer is running alongside Garlin Gilchrist, a former staffer for the Obama campaign and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Republican Schuette, the state's attorney general, is running with Lisa Posthumus Lyons. She's a former state representative and currently serves as the Kent County clerk.

One recent poll had Whitmer leading Schuette by several points and indicated about 11 percent of voters were undecided.

A second debate will be held at WDIV-TV's studio in Detroit on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. The election is Nov. 6. Current Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, cannot run again due to term limits.

**Note: WOOD TV8 invited the candidates to the debate based on specific guidelines laid out by its ownership group, Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.