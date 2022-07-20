ROCHESTER, Mich. (WLNS) — The Republicans seeking their party’s nomination in the governor’s race are having another debate Wednesday evening as the candidates make a final push toward the primary finish line.

The GOP debate is at Oakland University in Rochester. It will begin at 7 p.m.

Candidates Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano are all scheduled to participate.

The debate will be moderated by journalists Chuck Stokes, Doug Reardon and Elle Meyers.

The state’s primary election is Aug. 2. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.