GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It is Election Day in Michigan, with big offices and big issues at stake, including the race for governor and a ballot proposal that, if passed, would enshrine the right to abortions in the state constitution.

In-person polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SOS and local clerks advise you bring your ID.

If you still have to return your absentee ballot, drop it off in person at your clerk’s office or a drop box within your jurisdiction. Do not put it in the mail. Your ballot must be back in the hands of your clerk when polls close to get counted — a Nov. 8 postmark is not good enough.

People who have received absentee ballots can also change their mind and vote in person. If you do this, bring your absentee ballot to your polling place and surrender it to poll workers. If your ballot was lost or damaged or you simply forgot it, tell poll workers you received one. They will check with the clerk’s office, have you sign an affidavit and spoil the absentee ballot.

It’s a long ballot, so make sure you check both sides to ensure you made your choices in every race. To research the races before you go, check your sample ballot at the state’s online Voter Information Center.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR, ATTORNEY GENERAL, SECRETARY OF STATE

At the top of the ticket is the race for governor. Republican Tudor Dixon is challenging incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Republican Matt DePerno is challenging state Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat.

Incumbent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, faces a challenger in Republican Kristina Karamo.

All three Republican challengers are new to politics. Dixon was formerly a businessperson and broadcaster, DePerno is a tax attorney and Karamo used to be a community college professor.

BALLOT PROPOSALS

Michigan has three statewide ballot proposals this year.

Proposal 1 would do two things: First, it would require state legislators and top-level executive office holders to file annual public financial disclosure reports. Second, it would change term limits in the Legislature to a total of 12 years in either or both chambers.

Proposal 2 is a constitutional amendment that covers a number of election reforms. Under it, the state would add nine days of early in-person voting and count military or overseas absentee ballots if they are postmarked by election day. It would also pay for absentee application and ballot postage and absentee ballot drop boxes. It would codify identity verification via photo ID or signed statement mandate that only election officials may conduct post-election audits and require canvass boards to certify results based only on the official records of the votes cast.

Proposal 3 is perhaps the most charged issue on the ballot. If passed, it would enshrine reproductive freedoms, including the right to abortions, in the state constitution.

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican John Gibbs and Democrat Hillary Scholten are competing to represent the 3rd Congressional District, which after being redrawn covers metro Grand Rapids and much of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

Gibbs, a former Trump administration employee who has been endorsed by the former president, unseated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in the Republican primary in August. Scholten, a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney, was previously defeated by Meijer in the general election in 2020.

The 3rd Congressional District is considered a national political bellwether.

MICHIGAN HOUSE AND SENATE

Michigan’s legislative lines have been redrawn, meaning every state representative and senator is operating within new boundaries. That could have an effect on who controls the state House of Representatives and Senate. Both are currently held by Republicans and have been for years — the House since 2010 and the Senate since 1984. Every state House and Senate seat is up for grabs.

Voters are also filling out the Michigan Board of Education and the boards for Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and Wayne State University.

Two Michigan Supreme Court seats are also up for election, as are appeals court and county judgeships.

IN WEST MICHIGAN

There are a few local races of note in West Michigan that News 8 is keeping an eye on:

In Muskegon County, one of the candidates for 14th Circuit Court judge, Jason Kolkema, is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. The charge came after witnesses recorded him in mid-August as he allegedly abused his girlfriend. Kolkema has denied harming her and she agrees he hit the chair next to her, not her body. He is up against Jenny McNeill.

In Ottawa County, the Jamestown Township library is again asking for a millage that voters rejected in August over objections to a small number of books in the library dealing with LGBTQ-related issues. Voters are also electing library board members.

In Van Buren County, voters are deciding whether the village of Breedsville should disincorporate. If that measure passes, the village will no longer have its own government and instead will be managed by the Columbia Township government.

There are also many local school board races, many of which are seeing long slates of candidates as they become the unexpected stage for national culture wars.

THE COUNT

State elections officials are anticipating more than 2 million ballots total, about half of which were expected to be absentee. That large number of absentee ballots is going to slow the count, so some races may not be called until later than you’re used to. The count may not be finished statewide until late Wednesday night.

New state rules passed in September allowed for two days of pre-processing for absentee ballots, though of course the count could not begin until 7 a.m. Election Day. Some jurisdictions took advantage of the extra time, but not all — they may not have been able to organize staff or they may simply be too small for pre-processing to be necessary.

Absentee ballots are pre-processed at DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids on Nov. 7, 2022, the day before the election.

When preparing absentee ballots for counting, election workers verify the signature on the ballot envelope, check that the stub number is correct, remove the stub and then place ballots in a sealed container until it’s time to count.

Local clerks say campaigning near the polls has become more common in recent years. It’s legal as long as they are at least 100 feet from the entrance of a polling location.

They also reminded people that poll workers are your friends and neighbors.

“We have 30,000 election workers in the state of Michigan,” Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck previously told News 8. “These are your neighbors, your mom, my mom is an election worker, my friends are election workers, my neighbors are election workers. This happens in your community.”

People with complaints of voting rights violations, threats of violence to election workers or election fraud can call the U.S. Attorney’s hotline at 616.808.2140 or email usamiw.election@usdoj.gov. Voting rights violation complaints may also be directed to the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division at 800.253.3931 or online.

