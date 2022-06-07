LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has turned down an appeal by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures.

The court declined to intervene in a decision by the Board of State Canvassers to keep Donna Brandenburg off the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot.

Brandenburg, an entrepreneur from western Michigan, was one of five GOP candidates barred from the ballot. The state elections bureau told the board that they didn’t have at least 15,000 valid signatures because paid circulators submitted thousands of phony ones.

There’s been no evidence that the candidates were aware of the rogue work.