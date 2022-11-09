Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at a campaign event in Grand Rapids on Aug. 31, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dana Nessel will be reelected as Michigan attorney general, NBC News projects.

It was a tight race and a late call. NBC News said around 9 a.m. Wednesday that Nessel, a Democrat, was expected to defeat Republican challenger Matt DePerno.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, DePerno conceded the race, saying, “Although I may be conceding to Dana Nessel today, I refuse to concede that Michigan is a blue state. I will continue to fight like hell to restore Michigan to all it can be.”

Nessel and DePerno, a tax attorney from the Kalamazoo area, had frequently been neck-and-neck in the polls.

DePerno is among several people, including the Barry County sheriff, investigated by state police for possible voting machine tampering in 2021 while they looked into unfounded and repeatedly debunked claims of election fraud in November 2020.

Nessel requested a special prosecutor to review the case because DePerno is her political opponent. The Muskegon County prosecutor was given the case and said last week that he needed state police to gather more information, so no decision on charges could come before Election Day.