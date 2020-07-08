Michigan 3rd Congressional District Republican debate: Submit your questions

Watch the debate LIVE on Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This November, voters will be asked to choose their member of Congress, one of Michigan’s U.S. senators and all of the members of the Michigan House of Representatives.

A race to watch will be in the Third Congressional District, where incumbent Justin Amash is not running as a Republican like he has for the past five terms. Democrats have no primary, which means Hillary Scholten will be the Democratic nominee.

Republicans have a field of five candidates: Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, Joe Farrington, Peter Meijer, Emily Rafi and Tom Norton.

