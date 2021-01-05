MI senators ask for election review ahead of certification

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Several Michigan state senators sent a letter to the U.S. Congress and Vice President Mike Pence, concerning allegations in the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

The letter asks for more time to address election results before the vote is set to be made official on Wednesday.

The letter says 40 state representatives and senators asked for an independent audit of the count and that the request has not been filed.

“We are therefore calling upon the imminent joint session of Congress to pursue every available option and procedure to examine the credible allegations of election related concerns surrounding fraud and irregularities,” the letter said in part.

West Michigan Sen. Roger Victory tweeted an image of the later Tuesday night.

“It is critical to the future of our democracy and for the public good that we do everything within our power to fully restore the faith and trust in our election process” Victory’s tweet said in part.