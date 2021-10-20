MI redistricting commission seeks community input on maps

DETROIT (WOOD) — Michigan’s redistricting commission has finished a draft of its 10 district maps and members of the panel want your input.

The first of five public hearings will be held Wednesday in Detroit. The one in Grand Rapids takes place Friday.

The panel wants feedback on the 10 maps it drew along with several more that were proposed by individual commissioners. The voter-created panel is made up of four Democrats, four Republicans and five members who do not affiliate with either party.

Michigan voters decided in 2018 that this commission should draw these district maps instead of the legislature, which was criticized for partisan gerrymandering.

The public meetings are scheduled for Wednesday in Detroit, Thursday in Lansing, Friday in Grand Rapids, Monday in Gaylord, and Tuesday in Flint. People will have 90 seconds to speak in person or virtually.

The commission plans to vote on Nov. 5 on the maps, and then following a 45-day comment period, adopt the final maps by late December.