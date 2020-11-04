MI proposals pass: Parks funding, electronic search & seizure protections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan voters have overwhelmingly passed both proposals on the November ballot.

Proposal 1 deals with how some state money is directed to parks projects, removing the cap on the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and allowing for more flexibility in spending. The money in that fund comes from state oil and gas contracts and is directed to both state and local parks projects.

Proposal 2 is a constitutional amendment that would require search warrants to search electronic data and communications as well as guarantee that electronic data and communications are secure from unreasonable search and seizure.