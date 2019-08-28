MI poll: Dems top Trump, but undecideds could tip scale

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump depart following the Group of Seven leaders G-7 family photo with guests at the G-7 summit at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WOOD) — Michigan may be ready to unseat President Donald Trump, a new EPIC-MRA poll of state voters suggests.

EPIC-MRA says of the 600 Michigan voters it surveyed between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21, 53% said they have an unfavorable opinion of the president, 55% gave Trump a negative job rating, and 48% said if the election were now, they would vote to replace the president. That’s compared to the 40% who said they have a favorable opinion of Trump, 43% who gave the president a positive job rating, and 34% who said they would reelect him.

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris all topped Trump in the survey, when voters were asked who they would vote for if the election were held now.

Biden held the largest margin over the president in a hypothetical head-to-head election — 51% to 41%.

The gap between Trump and Warren was 6%, narrowing to 4% between Sanders and Trump.

Harris held the smallest margin of victory over Trump, at 3% — well within the survey’s 4% margin of error.

Trump could tip the scales on most of those races if he captured the votes of the undecided. If the survey’s 4% margin of error is also in Trump’s favor, he could best Biden.

The survey suggests Harris and Warren could add to their lead with more name recognition. Of those surveyed, 22% said they didn’t recognize who Harris was, and 16% didn’t recognize Warren.

Half of surveyed voters said they felt the country was on the wrong track, but slightly more felt Michigan was heading in the right direction.

Nevertheless, surveyed voters narrowly gave Gov. Gretchen a negative job rating, 45% to 43%, with the remaining 12% either undecided or refusing to answer the question. Whitmer’s character fared better among voters, who gave her a favorability rating of 46%.

Among those surveyed, 42% identified as Democrat and 39% considered themselves Republicans. When it came to political philosophies, 36% said they’re moderate while 32% identified as conservative and 22% described themselves as liberal.