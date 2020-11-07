MI Legislature issues subpoena to election officials

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Legislature issued a subpoena to state election officials as Republican lawmakers launched an investigation of what they say are possible election irregularities.

The rare Saturday state legislative hearing, a joint hearing of the House and Senate Oversight committees, took place at about the same time that major networks and other news organizations were declaring Joe Biden the winner.

The House oversight committee’s chairman said the investigation is needed to provide clarity to concerned residents.

The House minority leader called it a partisan spectacle.