MI Legislature issues subpoena to election officials

Elections

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic Michigan Capitol Building generic rotunda Lansing_1520909234468.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Legislature issued a subpoena to state election officials as Republican lawmakers launched an investigation of what they say are possible election irregularities.

The rare Saturday state legislative hearing, a joint hearing of the House and Senate Oversight committees, took place at about the same time that major networks and other news organizations were declaring Joe Biden the winner.

The House oversight committee’s chairman said the investigation is needed to provide clarity to concerned residents.

The House minority leader called it a partisan spectacle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!