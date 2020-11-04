Meticulous vote count drags on in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The two largest jurisdictions in West Michigan — Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo — continue to count absentee votes from Tuesday’s election.

“In 2016, the clerk’s office on election day basically did a smaller absentee counting board and Election Day was the big event; that was the Super Bowl,” Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp said, saying a 2018 ballot proposal that reformed Michigan voting rules changed the game. “We’re now in a seven-day World Series where we’re doing same-day registrations, we’re doing absentees in person for no reason. So it’s great access for the voters, but it is a lot more work for the clerk’s office.”

With the count still underway, NBC News has projected Michigan’s 16 electoral votes would go to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Still undecided: The race to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate and who will serve Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Preliminary figures from the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office put the total number of votes cast statewide above 5 million, more than 3.26 million of which were cast absentee. Precise numbers are still being tallied. Regardless of the final totals, what’s clear is that Michigan has handily surpassed its previous absentee record of 1.6 million, which was set in August.

It is taking longer than usual for results to come in primarily due to that huge number of absentee ballots. The Michigan Legislature approved extra time Monday for local clerks to prepare those ballots, but actual tabulation of votes still could not begin until 7 a.m. Election Day.

“There’s a lot of things just because you’ve got it in an envelope. You’ve got to check the signature, you’ve got to check the number of the ballot to make sure that that’s accurate. You’re opening the ballot, you’re taking it out, you’re checking it again, straightening it out,” Kalamazoo County Clerk Tim Snow explained the laborious process. “There’s a lot of activity going. It’s just a lot of hands-on, touching every single ballot to prepare it to then go through the tabulator.”

He noted that if the ballot count from the tabulator machine doesn’t reconcile with what was expected, the stack has to be checked and run again.

“Every single ballot in Michigan will be counted,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson promised at an afternoon briefing.

Benson said she was optimistic that the majority of the ballots will be tabulated by the end of the day and officials could announce unofficial results soon.

“We are on track to have results by Friday but could have results much sooner,” Benson said.

In Detroit, where there was a kerfuffle over vote challengers, the city’s Department of Elections said it expected to have every vote counted by 6 p.m. It’s unclear whether Grand Rapids will be done by then.

Hondorp, the Grand Rapids clerk, said election workers are running into some minor technical difficulties — the tabulators weren’t taking large batches of ballots — but additional staff was brought in as election workers continue to count ballots.

Democratic and Republican challengers are now determining the fate of errant ballots, checking any with odd marks like checks rather than filled-in ovals to ensure the voter’s will is accurately represented.

“It’s not a delay, it’s just that’s the process that we do to do elections,” Hondorp said Wednesday afternoon, adding he didn’t yet have a timeline of when his teams would be finished.



An empty convention space at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids where election workers are processing the absentee ballots of Grand Rapids voters. (Nov. 4, 2020)

In all, he said, Grand Rapids saw about 59,000 absentee ballots and another 35,000 votes cast in person Tuesday. In 2016, about 69,000 people voted in person and about 16,000 absentee votes.

“So this is a whole different process,” Hondorp said.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said the state’s fourth-largest county saw about 75% total turnout, compared to about 70% in 2016. She added the county say a 93% return rate from those who requested absentee ballots. She was aiming to complete her count Wednesday afternoon.

In Kalamazoo County, Snow said 96% of the absentee ballots requested had been returned for a total of 91,000 ultimately cast.

“Even going to into the beginning of this year, we knew we had Proposal 3 from 2018, so we knew AV (absentee vote) ballots were going to get doubled,” he said. “With the pandemic, it was way more than double what we had seen. In fact, it was triple pretty much what we had seen in the past, and so each election got bigger and bigger this year as far as absentee ballots. This is almost what we saw in August.”

The high return rate, he said, showed enthusiasm for the election.

He expected to finish counting Wednesday, saying the city of Kalamazoo was the last jurisdiction still working. It had some 21,000 absentee ballots to count.

Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

“The City Clerk’s Office and Absent Voter Counting Board are working hard to complete the tabulation of the City’s absent voter ballots and reporting the results, and we expect to have the counting finished tonight. We are focused on the accuracy of the results and ensuring that every vote counts. Community members are asked to be patient as counting continues.”

