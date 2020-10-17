Meet the candidates running for the Michigan Supreme Court

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims. (File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Recent rulings have put a bigger spotlight on the race for Michigan’s Supreme Court.

Voters will be tasked with filling two seats on Election Day. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack is up for re-election and Justice Stephen Markman’s seat is open.

Unlike the U.S. Supreme Court, Michigan’s highest court enacts mandatory retirement at the age of 70, so Markman can’t run again.

Currently, there’s a 4-to-3 conservative lean on the bench, which could be drastically changed, depending on who wins the bench seats.

The candidates’ party affiliation isn’t listed on the ballot, given the court’s non-partisan role, but they are nominated to the ticket by political parties.

Former senior assistant prosecutor of St. Clair County Mary Kelly (marykellyforjustice.com) and Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Brock Swartzle (brockforjustice.com) received the Republican nominations.

Chief Justice Bridget McCormack (bridgetmarymccormack.com) and East Grand Rapids School Board Trustee and attorney Elizabeth Welch (welchforjustice.com) were nominated by the Democratic Party

Attorneys Kerry Lee Morgan(martindale.com) and Katherine Mary Nepton (neptonlaw.wixsite.com) were nominated to represent Libertarians on the ballot.

Wayne County’s Third Circuit Court Judge Susan Hubbard (hubbardforjustice.com) was nominated by the Green Party.

News 8 reached out to all seven candidates for an interview. The five who responded spoke about their dedication to justice over zoom this week.

You can watch their answers as to why they want to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court and how they would approach impartiality in the video below.