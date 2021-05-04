Bonds on West Michigan ballots this election day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in several West Michigan areas will go to the polls today, casting their ballots mostly on bond and millage proposals, many of them for schools but some for various city services.

In-person polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Check with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website to see if there’s anything on the ballot where you live and to confirm your polling location.

You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SoS advises you bring your ID. You are strongly urged, but not strictly required, to wear a mask at the polls.

If you still have to return your absentee ballot, drop it off in person at your clerk’s office or a drop box within your jurisdiction before polls close. Election workers will collect ballots from boxes for the last time at 8 p.m. Do not put your ballot in the mail — it’s too late for that because it must be back to the clerk’s office today. A May 4 postmark is not good enough to get it counted.

News 8 is tracking votes around West Michigan, but there are four large bond proposals we’re keeping a close eye on:

An $87.5 million proposal for Allegan Public Schools.

A $74.6 million proposal for Holland Public Schools.

A $192.2 million proposal for Kentwood Public Schools.

A $65 million proposal for Zeeland Public Schools.

News 8 will bring you results online as they come in after polls close.

Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck says although there’s not as much on the ballot, it’s still important to exercise your right to vote.

“I frequently say that sometimes these smaller elections, the ones that aren’t quite as widely circulated and talked about are really some of the most important things happening, right? School systems obviously a very critical aspect if you have kids, but even if you don’t, it effects your community, it effects property values in your community and so many other aspects,” he said.