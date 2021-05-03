May 4, 2021 election: What’s on the ballot?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in several school districts across West Michigan will head to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of bond proposals aimed at improving classrooms and facilities.

Many districts are seeking to add newer technology to classrooms. Here are some proposals on the ballot:

ALLEGAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS: $87,555,000 BOND

Allegan Public Schools is proposing a bond of nearly $88 million for improvements, which includes building and furnishing a new elementary school.

In addition to the new elementary school building, the district is looking to add equipment to a middle school science classroom.

The funding would also be used to:

Buy and install instructional technology equipment.

Remodel school facilities.

Buy school buses.

Improve equipment on playgrounds, athletic fields and other facilities.

HOLLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS: $74,650,000 BOND

The Holland Public Schools district is proposing a bond of nearly $75 million for upgrades in current buildings.

The district is looking to:

Remodel buildings and improve security.

Buy and install instructional technology and equipment.

Buy school buses.

Form school support buildings.

Develop and improve playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, driveways and parking areas.

KENTWOOD PUBLIC SCHOOLS: $192,150,000 BOND

This more than $192 million proposal would fund improvements in existing buildings. If approved, Kentwood Public Schools says it will be broken up as follows:

Remodel school buildings.

Add equipment to school buildings.

Install instructional technology in school building.

Purchase school buses.

Improve athletic facilities, play fields, playgrounds and other facilities.

ZEELAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS: $75,000,000 BOND

Zeeland Public School’s $75 million bond proposal would support upgrades throughout facilities in the districts, which include:

Furnish additions to school buildings.

Remodeling school buildings.

Improve playgrounds, fields, facilities and other sites.

Find your sample ballot on the Secretary of State's website.