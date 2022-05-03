GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in a number of West Michigan communities will go to the polls Tuesday, voting on millages and bonds and, in one district, selecting a new state House representative.

In-person polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can check with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website to view a sample ballot and confirm your polling location. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SoS advises you to bring it.

If you’re voting absentee but haven’t yet returned your ballot, it’s too late to put it in the mail. Your ballot must be back to your clerk’s office by 8 p.m. A May 3 postmark is not good enough to get it counted.

“Anyone who still has an absentee ballot at home should return it in person at their clerk’s office or to the nearest applicable drop box,” Tracy Wimmer, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office, told News 8 Monday.

You can also register to vote in person at your clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday and then cast your ballot.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

News 8 is tracking a number of races, including a special election to fill the vacant 74th Michigan House District seat. The three candidates are Democrat Carol Glanville, write-in candidate Mike Milanowski Jr. and Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan. The winner will represent the west side of Kent County.

The candidates are running for a seat that was vacated when Mark Huizenga was elected to the 28th Senate District; that Senate seat had been left free when Peter MacGregor left to become the Kent County treasurer.

In Wyoming, voters will decide whether to adopt an income tax. It would be up to 1% for residents and .5% for nonresidents. If it passes, the property tax millage will drop to 5.0 in January 2023.

Kalamazoo Public Schools has a record $197.1 million bond proposal on the ballot, which would pay to build the new El Sol Elementary, as well as to upgrade infrastructure, security and technology around the district. The bond will not raise taxes because old debt has been paid off.

Paw Paw Public School District has two separate bond proposals: one for $47.5 million for facility improvements around the district, including adding an early childhood center, and one for $15.5 million for a new multipurpose stadium. The $15.5 million request includes a .87 mill tax rate increase; the $47.5 million proposal would not raise taxes. Paw Paw had put all its requests in a single $54 million bond proposal last year, which failed by 45 votes.

Stay with woodtv.com for election results as they come in after polls close. We’ll also have reports on WXSP and 10 p.m. and WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m.