THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — David Marvin has won the St. Joseph County prosecutor nomination in the Aug. 4 primary election.

Marvin is an attorney in St. Joseph County.

He was challenged by longtime incumbent Prosecutor John McDonough, who has served as prosecutor since 2008. McDonough has faced criticism recently after crashing his SUV into a fence and being charged with drunken driving.

There were no Democratic challengers in this race.