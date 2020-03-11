Marijuana business proposal fails in Sidney Township

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A proposal to allow recreational marijuana businesses in Montcalm County’s Sidney Township did not pass Tuesday.

The proposal that would’ve allowed marijuana agriculture failed 446 to 320.

Though decriminalizing recreational marijuana was approved by voters in Michigan in Nov. 2019, Sidney Township officials decided to opt out of recreational marijuana sales and production.

But the law also allows citizens the right to petition a municipal’s decision by gathering signatures to get the issue on the ballot. Citizens in Sidney Township teamed up to get enough signatures to put the proposal on the ballot, but it did not pass.

