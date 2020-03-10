Long lines in GR, Kzoo for same-day voter registration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s new rules allowing same-day voter registration led to long lines at the city halls in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo Tuesday.

In Grand Rapids, some people said they had been waiting for hours to register so they could cast ballots in the presidential primary.

“I kind of anticipated there would be a line to register, for sure,” Mark Reid, who said he had been waiting about two and a half hours, said.

He said for the most part, the line didn’t seem to be deterring people. They were sticking around to register.

“It’s the price we pay for not registering in advance,” Reid said, “but we won’t have to wait in line again in November, so that’s going to be great. We can get it done today.”

In Kalamazoo, the line stretched across City Hall, out the door and down the ramp in front of the building. Some people had been in line for nearly three hours and they were only halfway to the end of the line.

Before 7:30 p.m., good Samaritans brought in pizza to feed those still waiting.

Many waiting were college students who hadn’t gotten around to registering. They said they’d gotten too caught up in their studies and jobs to get registered ahead of time.

“I’ve been here for about 45, 50 minutes now and I’m just here to vote,” Western Michigan University student Imani Tinter said. “I’m going to register than vote because I thought I registered last year but evidently I didn’t.”

“We’ve had quite the turnout here at City Hall with people registering to vote and then either voting absentee ballots or going to their precincts,” Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling said. “It’s difficult to say what’s normal because this is only the second election we’ve run where you can register on election day, so it’s really difficult to predict what’s going to happen.”

But he said he was “excited” to see so many.

“We’re doing our best to process them, but it’s a two-step process today,” he explained. “We have to register them to vote first and then be able to issue them an absentee ballot, so that’s why it takes a little bit more time.”

Kalamazoo County Clerk Tim Snow and Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson were helping people in line register online. Then, once they reached the end of the line, city workers could override the old registration to speed the process up.

Officials in both Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo promised that anyone waiting in line to register at 8 p.m. would be allowed to do so and vote.

NUMBER OF ABSENTEE BALLOTS SKYROCKETS

When Michigan OK’d the same-day registration, it also instituted no-reason absentee voting, which led to a spike across the state for Tuesday’s election.

Absentee voting across the state has just about doubled over the 2016 primary. The state says the flood of absentee ballots could slow down the counting process, leading to later results than in years past.

As of Monday, Kent County said it had issued some 59,898 absentee ballots; in March 2016, it issued only 27,173. More than 46,700 ballots had been returned to the county; an increase of nearly 78% over March 2016, when the county got about 25,290 ballots back.

It’s an increase of nearly 120%, Kent County Election Director Gerrid Uzarski told News 8.

“Now there’s really no excuse. If you want to avoid the precinct you can, anybody can get an absentee voter ballot,” Uzarski said. “That’s a serious convenience for the voter and a lot of people are taking advantage of that.”

As of early Tuesday morning, the city of Grand Rapids said it had sent out about 1,600 absentee ballots and gotten 1,300 of those back. In March 2016, the city got about 6,560 absentee votes.

The Ottawa County clerk told News 8 that absentee voting was up 80%.

In the city of Kalamazoo, the clerk said his office had issued more than 5,500 absentee ballots, compared to about 1,970 in 2016.

Uzarski said that as more voters go absentee, it will make the process smoother for absentee and in-person voters alike.

“The theory is it’s going to remove people from the election day turnout, away from the precincts and have them just vote in the absentee counting board instead,” Uzarski said. “We don’t expect very long waits, because of that, we hope that the turnout is reflected in the absentee counting board to help us temper that additional hype.”

Uzarski said the county was not expecting a record turnout Tuesday. He expected a turnout of around 40%. However, officials were prepared for anything over that historical average.

—News 8’s Justin Kollar, Kyle Mitchell and Jacqueline Franics contributed to this report.