LIVE: Motion hearing held in Trump lawsuit in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A motion hearing is being held this morning in the Michigan Court of Claims, in the case between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The Michigan lawsuit claims Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She’s accused of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters…to participate in fair and lawful elections.”

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.” said the Trump campaign.

In response to the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi released the following statement.

“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately,” Jarvi said. “At this time our department has not been notified by the Court of Claims about this lawsuit and when we are served, we will review it and respond accordingly. Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted.” Ryan Jarvi, Michigan Attorney General Press Secretary

After a statement issued by President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager hinting at the possibility of a lawsuit being filed in Michigan challenging the state’s ballot-counting process, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi issued the following response: pic.twitter.com/qPANSEGynn — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) November 4, 2020

