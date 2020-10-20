LIVE: Eric Trump makes campaign stop in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, is making a stop in Lansing Tuesday afternoon to campaign for his father.

It’s one of two stops the younger Trump will make in Michigan. He’s also scheduled to visit Willis, Mich. In both locations, he plans to talk about the president’s accomplishments and agenda if he’s reelected.

Eric Trump is the latest to make a campaign stop in Michigan. Last week, both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden held rallies in the state.

Joe Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is also in Michigan Tuesday, holding events in both Saginaw and Detroit.