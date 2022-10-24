GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday is the last day to register to vote in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.

Eligible Michigan residents can register online until midnight or by mail if their application is postmarked with Monday’s date. Anyone who misses Monday’s deadline will still have the option to register in person at their clerk’s office on Election Day until 8 p.m.

“Michigan voters have multiple safe and secure options to make their voices heard in their communities and registering to vote is the first step,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a press release.

Anyone who wants an absentee ballot can request one online or at their local election clerk’s office. Voters can fill out their absentee ballots and return them the same day.

To avoid delays, absentee ballot voters are encouraged to mail their ballot on Monday or hand-deliver it to their clerk’s office or a secure drop box. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Polls will be open on Nov. 8 for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.