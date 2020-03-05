Klobuchar coming to Michigan to stump for Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Party’s Blue NC Celebration, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Klobuchar will be in Michigan to campaign for her former Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden.

Klobuchar will visit with union members in Detroit on Friday before hosting a Women for Biden event in Southfield, Michigan. On Saturday, Klobuchar will speak at a get-out-the-vote event in Grand Rapids.

The Minnesota senator dropped out of the 2020 race on the eve of Super Tuesday and endorsed Biden. Fellow former candidates Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Mike Bloomberg soon followed suit in their endorsements.

Biden won 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday, including delegate-rich Texas. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders captured four states, including the biggest prize of all, California.

Sanders will be in Grand Rapids Sunday to campaign.

Michigan’s primary is Tuesday.

