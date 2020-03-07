Klobuchar campaigns for Biden in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Earlier this week, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar suspended her presidential campaign on the eve of Super Tuesday. But Saturday, she came to West Michigan for a different reason.

Even though Klobuchar is no longer on the ticket to run for president, she’s now putting her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar held an event aimed at getting people to vote at Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids. The line wrapped around the building as people waited to hear what she had to say.

Her focus was to get Michiganders to the polls on Tuesday for the primary election. She says it’s important to get the entire Democratic Party behind one person.

For her, that person is Biden.

“In the end, for me, it was who can build the biggest coalition so that we can win big?,” Klobuchar said. “Then the second thing was, who has the experience of actually getting a lot of things done? Something I value a lot. And the third thing was, I’m just closer to the vice president on the solutions like I don’t think we should blow up the Affordable Care Act. I think instead we should be building on it to bring down premiums with the nonprofit public option, and we should be taking on the pharmaceutical companies in a big way, that’s what I think we need to do.”

Senator Bernie Sanders will also hold a rally beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids. Biden will be coming to Grand Rapids on Monday.

