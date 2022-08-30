GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, from California, was in Grand Rapids on Tuesday to support John Gibbs.

Gibbs is the GOP candidate for representative in the 3rd Congressional District after he beat incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids. Gibbs will face Hillary Scholten, a Democrat, in the midterm election this November.

“We’ve got an extraordinary candidate. Look at the background, from education from the top, growing up in the community, giving back, missionary, working in the administration, understanding how government works,” McCarthy said. “This is a seat that I think will determine the majority of Congress.”

WOOD TV8 will host a debate between Gibbs and Scholten on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. You can submit your questions for the debate here.

The general election will be on Nov. 8.