Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha to campaign for Biden in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Actress Kerry Washington and her husband, former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, will be campaigning in Michigan for Joe Biden on Monday.

The Biden campaign announced the two will be visiting Inkster and Taylor for canvass launch events before stopping in Detroit for a voter mobilization event.

In addition to motivating Michiganders to vote for Biden and Kamala Harris, Washington and Asomugha will encourage people to vote early.

They’ll speak in Inkster at 1:30 p.m., Taylor at 3 p.m. and Detroit at 4:30 p.m.