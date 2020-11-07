Kent Co. Democrats celebrate Biden win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebrations are happening in Kent County in honor of Joe Biden’s victory.
The Kent County Democratic Party held a socially distanced get together Saturday afternoon as a thank you to all their volunteers.
Party leadership are feeling successful about the races won up and down the ballot.
Tonight at 7:30 p.m., there will be an outdoor watch party at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids, where the president-elect speech will play on the big screen.
Everyone is welcome to attend.