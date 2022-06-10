GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after being arrested and charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Ryan Kelley took to the radio airwaves.

On Thursday, Kelley, one of the republican candidates for Michigan governor, was arrested on misdemeanor charges. He was later released on bail.

On Friday, he appeared on a nationally-syndicated program and made an appearance on WOOD Radio where he was asked if he felt like he was being targeted.

“I think all of us who have stood up in some capacity, it has crossed our mind. We know there is a certain target that’s going to be on our back,” he said during an interview on WOOD Radio. “You know what? We’re on God’s side. We’re on the side to keep the American republic strong and intact for the next generation.”

He also said he feels his arrest has strengthened the resolve of his support.

“It’s brought new people into our circle and into our fold. The overflow of support has been incredible. I’m humbled by that,” he said during the interview. “I pray that God continues to give me the strength, the wisdom and the courage to understand his path to follow, and I (will) just continue following down that path there.”

These charges and a potential conviction will not keep him from the governor’s race.

News 8 reached out to what appeared to be his campaign Facebook page and received a response promising to be connected with his “media contributor” but did not hear anything further. A message left at his campaign website also went unanswered.