Karen Pence to visit West Michigan

Vice President Mike Pence arrives with his wife Karen Pence to speak on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will be making two stops in West Michigan today.

She will be speaking at an “Evangelicals for Trump” event at 11 a.m. at Baker Lofts in Holland.

Karen Pence will also be speaking at a “Women for Trump” event at 12:30 p.m. at the New Vintage Place in Grand Rapids.

Michigan is a key battleground state in the November election. President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

Trump, Mike Pence, Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden along with his wife, Jill have all visited Michigan in recent weeks.