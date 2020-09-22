Karen Pence to campaign for Trump in W. MI this week

Vice President Mike Pence arrives with his wife Karen Pence to speak on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Karen Pence will be in West Michigan this week stumping for the Trump campaign.

The second lady will headline an “Evangelicals for Trump’ event in Holland at Baker Lofts Holland at 10 a.m. Friday. She will then head over to Grand Rapids for a “Women for Trump” event at New Vintage Place at 12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has made several trips to Michigan. He most recently visited the Saginaw area for a rally on Sept. 10.

News 8 will be covering the events and will provide updates.