GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican challenger for Michigan secretary of state continues to question the November 2020 vote count, calling for a more robust audit and certain reforms.

Kristina Karamo did not outright deny that President Joe Biden won Michigan but raise suspicions about it.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know … how much fraud there was. I don’t know because there hasn’t been a meaningful investigation and when I see 170,000 votes out of balance, I can’t say how much fraud it was. I believe there’s human error. I believe there’s a situation where citizens may not understand the process, but I do believe there was fraud based on what I personally witnessed and the evidence I’ve seen.”

She did not provide a source showing 170,000 were out of balance. No local nor state elections officials have suggested such a wide disparity to News 8, nor have any other elected officials.

“We’ve constantly raised a concern asking my opponent to investigate our election system and to actually perform a real audit,” Karamo said. “When she performed audits, it’s really a misnomer to call them audits because there actually were risk-limited audits and there were not audits actually, according to the Secretary of State manual, regarding how an audit should be conducted.”

She criticized incumbent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, for sending out unsolicited absentee voter applications in 2020, a move that Republicans objected to but courts ultimately approved of. Benson has defended her decision in light of new no-reason absentee voter rules and the pandemic.

Karamo also criticized Benson for instructing poll workers to assume signatures were valid rather than not. A judge said that directive was invalid because it didn’t go through the Legislature.

Claims from former President Donald Trump and his supporters widespread voter fraud in 2020, including Michigan, have not been substantiated and legal challenges around the country have repeatedly fallen flat. In Michigan, the vote was certified at the local and state levels. Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes.

Earlier this week, local county clerks reminded voters that elections are run by their friends and neighbors and that the canvassing, certification and post-election audits are open to the public.