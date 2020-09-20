Kamala Harris to visit Michigan this week

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks after Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden introduced her as his running mate during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is visiting Michigan this week, campaign officials announced Sunday.

Harris is scheduled to visit Flint and Detroit on Tuesday. Additional details surrounding her trip were not immediately available. The Biden-Harris campaign says more details on the trip will come at a later time.

Jill Biden, former second lady and wife to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, visited Grand Rapids and Battle Creek last week.

Joe Biden visited suburban Detroit and spoke with autoworkers on Sept. 9.