Kamala Harris inspires generations of Black women

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Black women have taken on many undesirable titles, like angry or in Michelle Obama’s case, “baby mama.”

But as the 2020 presidential election unfolds, they could soon be called history makers.

“It’s inspiring,” said voter Sherlynn James. “It gives me chills just talking about it.”

James, a young woman of color and Army veteran, said she marvels at the idea that Kamala Harris, someone who looks like her, could be the first Black woman to be vice president of the United States.

“She’s breaking the glass ceiling for all of us,” said James.

There was a time, not long ago, when Black women couldn’t vote, let alone dream of representation on a presidential ticket. It’s a dark past in America Lois Foster said is brightened by the possibility of change.

“I never thought it would happen,” said Foster. “It makes me proud because I have granddaughters, and they can dream. Now they know it can be reality.”

Like Parker Curry, it’s little Black girls who long to see themselves in positions of power and candidates, like Harris, who could pave the way for future Black women.

“This is actually attainable,” said James.