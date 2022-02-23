Johnson kicks off governor campaign with focus on ‘quality’

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson, a Republican, briefly speaks with reporters Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, after a kickoff event at a hotel in Lansing, Mich. Johnson, whose business helps companies meet industrial standards, said he would bring “quality” to state government. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Businessman Perry Johnson, the latest Republican to enter the race for governor, is pledging to bring “quality” to government by improving schools and roads and says he’s a conservative who opposes abortion and favors gun rights.

Johnson, who’s spending $1.5 million of his own money on ads, held a kickoff event Wednesday near the Capitol building. He’s the 13th candidate in the GOP field.

He said he’d donate his gubernatorial salary.

He criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic. He said she should have loosened restrictions more quickly, so people got their “liberty” back as soon as possible.