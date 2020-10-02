Biden making campaign stop in Grand Rapids today

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gives the thumbs up as he arrives to pose for photographs with union leaders outside the AFL-CIO headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be in Grand Rapids today as he works to turn Michigan blue again in the November election.

His campaign said he will talk about helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic in a 1:20 p.m. event that will be primarily virtual. Later, at 4:40 p.m., he’ll be at a mobilization event. Both seem to be closed to the public; their will be available for everyone to view on Biden’s website.

The former vice president was last in Michigan Sept. 9 when he visited Warren. His running mate Kamala Harris and wife Jill Biden have both been in the state since then; Harris in Flint and Detroit and Jill Biden in West Michigan.

Michigan is considered a key win in the path to the White House. President Donald Trump won the state narrowly in 2016 — the first Republican to do it in decades — but has been trailing Biden in the polls here this time around. Trump was also in the Midland area last month for a campaign rally.

While in-person voting is Nov. 3, absentee ballots are already being received by local clerks.