Jill Biden to visit West Michigan this week

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C. Jill Biden is a prankster. The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jill Biden will be visiting West Michigan on Tuesday, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Sunday.

Officials say the former second lady and wife to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will start the day in Grand Rapids around 10:55 a.m. Hillary Scholten, a Democrat running for U.S. Congress from Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, and Jill Biden will tour Kids’ Food Basket.

Jill Biden will then go to Battle Creek where she and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will participate in a listening session with military families around 2 p.m.

Last Wednesday, Joe Biden visited suburban Detroit and spoke with autoworkers.