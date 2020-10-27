Jill Biden to visit Michigan Thursday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on stage with his wife Dr. Jill Biden after delivering his acceptance speech on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Former second lady Jill Biden is set to travel to Michigan Thursday to campaign for her husband, Joe Biden.

Jill Biden will be visiting Lansing and Westland. She will energize supporters at volunteer canvass launches and encourage residents to vote now.

She’s scheduled to speak in Lansing at 1:30 p.m. before visiting Westland around 3:30 p.m.

Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the state on Saturday. Details surrounding his visit have not yet been released.

Within the past month, both the Biden and President Donald Trump campaigns have made several visits to battleground Michigan.