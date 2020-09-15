Watch: Jill Biden stumps for husband in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is visiting West Michigan today.

She is first visiting Kids Food Basket in Grand Rapids, which works to fight childhood hunger, alongside Hillary Scholten, the Democrat running for the 3rd Congressional District seat. The event begins around 11 a.m.

Biden will visit Battle Creek this afternoon, where she will be joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She and Whitmer will speak with military families around 2 p.m.

Presidential candidates and their surrogates are expected to be in battleground Michigan frequently in the coming weeks. Joe Biden and President Donald Trump were both here last week, and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. held an event on the east side of the state Monday.

Michigan has 16 electoral votes up for grabs in the Nov. 3 presidential election.