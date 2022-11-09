JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters have again rejected a millage that covers the bulk of the budget for the Patmos Library in Jamestown Township, casting its future into serious doubt.

The millage renewal failed 55.8% to 44.2%.

The millage accounts for about 85% of the library’s annual budget. Michigan law prevents the millage from going before voters again this year. Without it, the library’s fate seems grim.

In August, the funding measure failed by about 760 votes, with some people in the community upset that the library contains books dealing with LGBTQ issues. There are about 90 such items out of a total of 67,000 books. Yard signs opposing the millage accused the library of promoting pornographic books and “grooming” young children.

“These are very challenging times for libraries in general and there is a huge increase in a number of materials that have been challenged,” Carol Dawe of the Lakeland Library Cooperative, which includes Patmos Library, told News 8 last week.

The August vote drew national attention — famous romance novelist Nora Roberts donated $50,000 to the library after the millage failed to keep its doors open.

Also on Tuesday’s ballot were three of the library’s six Board of Trustees positions. Seven people ran in a race that the county clerk said had been uncontested in recent history. Kathy VanZandbergen, Betty Besterman and Alaina Kwiatkowski were elected to fill those seats.

About 10,000 people live in Jamestown.