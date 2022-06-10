DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he’ll run as a write-in candidate in the Republican primary for governor.

Fraudulent signatures on petitions tripped him up, leaving him short of the minimum to get on the Aug. 2 ballot.

Craig says he’s “not going to roll over.” Craig was considered a GOP front-runner with wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan. But that was before he and four other Republicans were scratched from the ballot because of phony signatures turned in by paid circulators.

Wealthy business consultant Perry Johnson is asking a federal judge to revive his campaign, though his lawsuit is a long shot.