Ivanka, Eric Trump to visit Michigan

ALTO, Mich (WOOD)— Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump will be in Michigan campaigning for their father, President Donald Trump, his campaign said.

Ivanka Trump will be in Kent County Monday to take part in a moderated Q&A with supporters in Alto.

She last visited Michigan in September when she went to General Motors Technical Learning University in Detroit with General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

Eric Trump will be visiting Tuesday. He’ll be in Lansing and Willis to host “Make America Great Again” events and share his father’s agenda.

Eric Trump is scheduled to speak in Lansing at 1:30 p.m. at Schlegel Sand & Gravel. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. He will then speak in Willis at 6:30 p.m. at Darling Farms. Doors to that event will open at 5:30 p.m.

These visits make for sixth from a member of the Trump campaign in under a week. The president is speaking at Muskegon County Airport on Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence, Eric Trump and Lara Trump were all also in Michigan this week.