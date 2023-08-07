GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The August primary is Tuesday, with items on the ballot in several townships, villages and cities around West Michigan.

Voters can register at their local clerk’s office before voting at their respective precincts.

“There are still many, many decisions that are made in local communities that really do affect us,” Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said. “They affect local leadership in our cities and townships, they affect our taxes in some cases.”

“Voting is how you get your voice heard,” he continued.

There are four candidates, including incumbent Catherine McNally, who are on the ballot for Grand Haven’s mayor spot, a two-year term. In Coopersville, eight candidates are

up for three open council member positions; a four-year term.

In Kalamazoo County, voters will decide on the renewal of two previously approved school millages.

“Overall, we’ll see about eight of our 19 jurisdictions with items on their ballot,” Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place said.

In Van Buren County, Decatur Township voters will decide on a zoning ordinance change that would make it easier to install renewable energy facilities.

You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website.

Historically, voter turnout on non-presidential election years is low across the state.

“The turnout itself quite often is lower, so just by percentage by margin, your voice is going to be heard and can make a significant difference,” Roebuck said.