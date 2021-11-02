Inside the election process with Kent County officials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Election night is an important event for the folks at the Kent County Administration building.

“It’s like a Super Bowl that happens three times a year,” said Gerrid Uzarski, the elections director for Kent County.

The lead up to counting votes at night isn’t as dramatic. They spend the day taking a variety of calls.

“We spend a lot of time talking to voters to try direct them to correct voting location,” said Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Once 8 p.m. hits and polls close, they can focus on counting votes.

“From there just managing results,” said Uzarski. “Getting them to the right places. Taking from our computer, election management system to a computer that’s connected to the internet and display the results for the public and give the candidates a good idea of what’s going on in their races.”

Posthumus Lyons and her colleagues take a lot of pride in counting votes.

“I want people here to know their election is safe, secure, transparent, fair, and accurate,” Posthumus Lyons said.

After 9 p.m. clerks from local precincts begin to show up.

“They come in and bring copies of all paper election materials both to me, the chief judge to the probate court and then to canvassers,” Posthumus Lyons said. “So, we have three copies of these paper documents to be able to authenticate and to be able to work in our county canvas after the election to certify these results.”