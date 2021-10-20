Incumbent faces challenger in Grand Haven mayoral race

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Haven residents will soon decide whether to keep their current mayor in office or elect someone new to the job.

Incumbent Mayor Robert Monetza faces challenger Catherine McNally in next month’s election.

Monetza has served for years on various Grand Haven boards and commissions, including 10 years on the city council. He was first elected mayor in 2019.

“I feel as I have got quite a bit left to do here and I think there’s a lot going on in Grand Haven and I want to be a part of that,” Monetza said.

This is McNally’s first run at public office.

“The nature of the town we want to live in is really where my campaign is focused,” McNally said.

Monetza says redevelopment of the old power plant site on Harbor Island would be his major focus if reelected.

“We have a big remediation effort to deal with there. That’s going to require a lot of attention over the next several years and it’s going to be costly. So that’s something we have to come up with good solution for,” Monetza said.

Dealing with the aftermath of high water issues and the redevelopment of downtown Grand Haven, including the former site of the Chinook Pier strip mall — which was torn down after high waters caused mold problems — is also on his agenda.

“We’ve taken the opportunity to rethink our waterfront with some new structures and amenities there. We went through a long public engagement process to narrow down what people might like to have there,” Monetza said.

That public engagement process is a big reason McNally got into the race.

“They did what I would consider an extraordinarily biased survey” on support for downtown development, said McNally, a retired U.S. Coast Guard officer with a law degree who spent several years in various command positions.

She says redevelopment plans, part of the city’s long-term Beyond the Pier master plan, would create more density by adding more housing, especially in the downtown area. McNally worries that could change the character of Grand Haven.

“I think most of the people who live in Grand Haven enjoy it because it’s a small town. It’s geographically constrained. It’s beautiful. It’s green. It has an incredible riverfront and lakefront,” McNally said. “It’s a special place.”

Voters will head to the polls Nov. 2.