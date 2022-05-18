GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In what is a crowded, unsettled primary field in the race for governor, Republican candidates keep pushing forward ahead of decisions next week that could mean some don’t appear on the ballot.

Tudor Dixon of Muskegon County is one of the candidates receiving scrutiny about her campaign filing. She said it’s not changing the way she is approaching the race.

Dixon, who was formerly involved in manufacturing, on Wednesday touted her ideas about education and jobs at Pioneer Construction in Grand Rapids. Dixon praised the construction company’s use of evolving technology in site surveys and design as a way to attract young workers to skilled trades.

“How do you get in to middle and junior high schools and start talking about, well, let’s start there, let’s get involved,” she said. “Let’s have public-private partnerships like you see here at Pioneer to get kids involved and explain to them that these careers have changed. That … if a college degree is not right for you, you can still make a very good salary in a skilled trade. It is a career. We have to get away from the idea that it’s a dirty job.”

Dixon is one of three Republican candidates awaiting the state Board of Canvassers’ decisions on challenges that could keep them off the ballot. The challenge stems from the office dates listed on her petition. The term of governor traditionally ends on Jan. 1 following the election year but her filing said it will end in 2026, not January 2027.

“Ours isn’t signatures,” Dixon said. “We have a clerical confusion, I would say, on the ballot. If you look at the state, we have the governor’s term ending in ’26. If you look at the state website, they have all of the terms ending in even years as well, so we feel we’re pretty strong there, we won’t have a problem.”

A staff report on those challenges and a ruling from canvassers are expected next week. The ballot must be finalized by June 3.

The primary is Aug. 2 and the general election Nov. 8.